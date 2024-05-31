Lehman College celebrates 2024 commencement

More than 3,100 graduates of Lehman College attended the school’s 56th commencement on May 30. Hip-Hop legend and entrepreneur Fat Joe and American playwright, educator and activist J. E. Franklin — best known for her ground-breaking play “Black Girl” (1969) — received honorary degrees.

Alicia Rodriguez-Allie delivered the graduate address. A political science major, she is a first-generation college student who is active in student life and has served as a senator in the Student Government Association.

Lehman’s Class of 2024 is spread across six schools, including the second graduating cohorts of both the School of Business and Doctor of Nursing Practice program.