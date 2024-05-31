News

Lehman College celebrates 2024 commencement

By Posted on

More than 3,100 graduates of Lehman College attended the school’s 56th commencement on May 30. Hip-Hop legend and entrepreneur Fat Joe and American playwright, educator and activist J. E. Franklin — best known for her ground-breaking play “Black Girl” (1969) — received honorary degrees.

<span class="image-credit">Lehman College graduates gather at the 2024 commencement. Photo courtesy Lehman College Multimedia Center and BronxNet
Lehman College graduates gather at the 2024 commencement. Photo courtesy Lehman College Multimedia Center and BronxNet

Alicia Rodriguez-Allie delivered the graduate address. A political science major, she is a first-generation college student who is active in student life and has served as a senator in the Student Government Association.

Lehman’s Class of 2024 is spread across six schools, including the second graduating cohorts of both the School of Business and Doctor of Nursing Practice program.

<span class="image-caption"><span class="image-credit">Dr. Fernando Delgado delivers the presidential address. Photo courtesy Lehman College Multimedia Center and BronxNet
Dr. Fernando Delgado delivers the presidential address. Photo courtesy Lehman College Multimedia Center and BronxNet

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Crime

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC