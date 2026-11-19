The name for Bronx actress Laura Lee Botscacos’ autobiographical play and solo debut, “Tuesday,” is striking without context. But the significance of the play, named after the day 9/11 occurred, is much deeper than the title might imply at first glance.

Ahead of “Tuesday’s” premiere as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival this weekend, Botsacos spoke with the Bronx Times about the project, which is well over a decade in the making.

“I put pen to paper probably 13 to 15 years ago. It’s taken me that long to really dust everything off, and I guess, really fully dedicate myself to it and really invest in it. Because I would go back and forth like— Oh, man. I never really considered myself a writer to be candid, but it just started developing,” Botsacos said.

Despite an accomplished career on the screen and stage, “Tuesday” presents much novelty for Botsacos, who has little experience writing her own work. At first, “Tuesday” was not a play, but a series of journal entries ruminating on how 9/11 impacted the New York City community, combined with memories of Botsacos’ own upbringing in the Bronx.

“It is a very sensitive topic, and I wanted to make sure that I made it very, very clear that my experience doesn’t, you know, trump anybody else’s experience, right?” Botsacos said.

Though she wrote the story herself, Botsacos entrusted her acting coach, Cheryl Stern, to direct “Tuesday” into the production it has become.

“I have a lot of trust in her because Cheryl’s one of these directors – I think maybe it’s also because she’s also an actor herself – so she has a lot of sensitivity to the creative process. And, she really does bring the best out of people,” Botsacos said.

Years ago, during an acting class led by Stern, Botsacos took advantage of the opportunity to share some of her own work. She says Stern’s support of, what was at the time, a very rough draft, pushed her to keep working, while Stern was busy with an unrelated role.

“When she came back, I presented it to her, and then at that point, even though it was still not 100% fleshed out, it still had been accepted to the United Solo Fest. And at that point, she agreed that she would help me take this journey,” Botsacos said.

One of Botsacos’ favorite parts of her script is how she remembers the Bronx community she grew up in.

“One of the things I talk about, for instance, in the play is that, when somebody’s grandparent died, we all mourned, because they were kind of our grandparent, too, right? Not necessarily by blood, but certainly, by soul, by spirit. And I feel like we’ve lost a lot of that spirit here,” Botsacos said.

She recalls a similar spirit pulling people together in the wake of 9/11, as people across the borough, and city-wide, came together to support each other.

“They helped one another. They saved one another. They stood by one another. I wonder what happened to some of that spirit?” Botsacos said.

Some stand up comedy experience has helped Botsacos brave the pressure of her first ever one-woman show, but even with that, she still says she’s “freaking out.”

“This is talking about a very sensitive subject matter. This is also me, regurgitating my soul, regurgitating my spirit,” Botsacos said. “I’m exposing a vulnerability.”

Due to high demand, a second performance of “Tuesday” was added. For Botsacos, the support for the project, from family to passerby in the grocery store, has been very moving.

“I literally have friends that I haven’t seen for years, that are flying in from different states, and I’m just like, I can’t believe they’re doing this. I mean, I mean, it’s unbelievable. It’s mind blowing,” Botsacos said.

When it comes to 9/11 itself, Botsacos remembers the day not only because of the immense tragedy, or resulting heightened sense of community, but because she sees it as an important turning point.

“I really do want to believe in humanity, and I want to believe in us, and I want to believe that we will make the good choice, but I do feel like since then, there has been a shift. I feel like there’s definitely a little bit more divisiveness now than maybe there was back then, and that makes me sad,” she said.

Anticipating how her play will move audiences, Botsacos is intrigued to hear what people will have to say following her performances.

“That’s part of being a theater artist, or maybe any kind of artist, that’s the risk you take. You don’t know what’s gonna happen. You don’t know, but you do it because you believe in it, and you have a story to tell. It’s gonna provoke something inside somebody, and it’s gonna be interesting to hear what that is.”

In the 25th anniversary year of September 11, Cheryl Stern’s “Tuesday,” starring Laura Lee Botsacos, will premiere at Theater Row on Saturday, Nov. 21, as part of the ongoing United Solo Festival. A preview performance has been added for the day prior, tickets can be purchased here.