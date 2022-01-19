KZA Realty closes $1.8M deal for South Boulevard commercial property

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

KZA Realty Group has secured the $1.8 million sale of a developmental property located in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The property, which has been purchased as an investment opportunity by the owner, is located at 1155-1159 Southern Blvd., between Home Street and and 167th Street. Plans for the property have yet to be disclosed.

Kathy Zamechansky, alongside Duley Paniagua of KZA Realty Group, represented both the seller, Texas Southern, LLC, and the buyer, 1150 Southern Blvd. Partners, during the sale of the developmental property.

The lot spans across 7,500 square feet and currently holds two multi-level buildings that are, respectively, 9,500 square feet and 4,750 square feet in size. The buildings face the eastern side of Southern Boulevard, which is home to other small businesses in the area. The property is within walking distance to the No. 2 and No. 5 subway station at Freeman Avenue and the No. 6 subway station at Whitlock Avenue.

“As a company who is committed to the development of the Bronx, we are thrilled to help support ventures that breathe new life into our community” said Zamechansky, president of KZA Realty Group. “The sale of this property shows that real estate in the Bronx is still thriving despite many of the financial hardships brought on by the pandemic.”

Located in the southwestern section of the Bronx, Morrisania is a residential neighborhood known for its unique history and diversity. The area is home to an abundance of cultural organizations, public institutions, like the New York Public Library’s Morrisania Branch at East 169th Street, and community programs dedicated to the neighborhood’s lively music scene.