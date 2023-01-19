Knicks, Chase announce second $100K donation to Earl Monroe’s Bronx basketball school

The New York Knicks and JPMorgan Chase announced Wednesday that they will continue their partnership with the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School, the first specialized public high school with an academic curriculum entirely designed around basketball. For the second consecutive year, the partnership will include a mentorship series with Knicks employees, as well as a $100,000 donation to the school from the two organizations.

The mentorship programming kicked off Wednesday night, when the Knicks and Chase hosted 100 students, faculty and families from the school for a pregame shoot-around experience, which included an alumni appearance prior to the Knicks game against the Washington Wizards. During the game, the Earl Monroe School’s Executive Director Brandon Corley and students from the school’s student association were presented with the $100,000 check donation on the court.

“We are so proud to combine forces with Chase and continue our relationship with the incredible Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School,” said Rich Constable, executive vice president of social impact for Madison Square Garden Entertainment. “Any impact that we can help make on the local communities is so meaningful, whether through mentorship programming events, financial donations, or in-arena experiences, and we look forward to these initiatives this season and beyond.”

“As part of our partnership with the Knicks, MSG and the communities we serve, we’re honored to support the Legendary Earl Monroe and the work and vision of the Earl Monroe New Renaissance School,” said Frank Nakano, managing director of sports & entertainment marketing at JPMorgan Chase. “This investment will further the mission of the school to provide a unique approach to education inclusive of access to mental and financial support beyond traditional classroom work.”

Throughout the remainder of the school year and leading into the summer, students from the Earl Monroe school will have several opportunities to hear and learn from Knicks employees on a variety of career paths within the sports industry. There will be four separate mentorship sessions from February to May, as well as a Knicks Day in June consisting of basketball clinics, activities, giveaways and food, which will be hosted at the Earl Monroe School’s gymnasium.

“As part of our partnership with the Knicks, MSG and the communities we serve, we’re honored to support the Legendary Earl Monroe and the work and vision of the Earl Monroe New Renaissance School,” said Frank Nakano, managing director of sports & entertainment marketing at JPMorgan Chase. “This investment will further the mission of the school to provide a unique approach to education inclusive of access to mental and financial support beyond traditional classroom work.”

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes