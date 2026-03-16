KIPP NYC charter school expands this fall with new South Bronx campus

Rendering of the new KIPP campus at 75 Canal Street West, which will open this fall to serve grades 9 and 10.

Rendering of the new KIPP campus at 75 Canal Street West, which will open this fall to serve grades 9 and 10.

The KIPP NYC charter school network is expanding with a new campus opening in the South Bronx this fall.

KIPP leaders announced that the new 150,000-square-foot campus at 75 Canal Street West will serve grades 9 and 10, and the existing KIPP campus nearby on East 144th Street will serve grades 11 and 12.

The new facility is “designed to mirror a collegiate environment and immerse students in a high-rigor culture from day one,” and students will be able to move seamlessly between campuses as they advance grades and for events and shared opportunities, according to KIPP.

Plans for the facility include 40 classrooms with built-in technology and eight science labs; a 100-seat lecture hall; dedicated art, music, and dance studios; a rooftop athletic field; a double-court basketball gymnasium with 1,300 seats and a “cafetorium” with floor-to-ceiling windows and a performance stage.

Students at the new campus will participate in a career-focused curriculum and choose between several concentrations: Media, Arts, and Entertainment, Business and Finance, Healthcare, Hospitality, Public Service and Technology.

KIPP’s new building arrives amid growth in citywide charter school enrollment, which increased 2.3% between the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years — and KIPP says its enrollment is even stronger, up 4.6% this year. In New York City, 16% of all public school students are enrolled in charter schools, according to the New York City Charter School Center.

“The South Bronx is our home, and this expansion allows us to bridge the transition from foundational learning to advanced collegiate exploration right in our school community,” said Monica Samuels, KIPP NYC College Prep Head of Schools, in a statement sent to the Bronx Times.

“By creating a dedicated lower school, we build robust academic foundations while ensuring every student has access to incredible resources–from dual enrollment and competitive athletics to state-of-the-art labs and professional partnerships.”

Leslie-Bernard Joseph, CEO of KIPP NYC, said the new facility is “matching the ambition of our kids and the South Bronx.”

“At KIPP NYC, we know all children already possess limitless potential. By expanding our high school with this new lower school here in the Bronx, we are creating a sophisticated space for students to explore their passions through rigorous academics and hands-on learning, empowering them to lead anywhere their dreams take them.”

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!