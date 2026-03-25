Kingsbridge community leaders rally for stronger mentorship, youth engagement and community investment

Dozens of northwest Bronx residents, youth advocates and faith leaders gathered at Kingsbridge Road and Reservoir Avenue on March 10, 2026, for the Safer Streets Community Rally, where they called for expanded youth mentorship and community resources in the area.

Kingsbridge residents, families, faith leaders, youth advocates and community organizations came together to participate in the “Safer Streets Community Rally,” a grassroots initiative focused on strengthening youth engagement, expanding mentorship opportunities and connecting families with critical community resources at the intersection of Kingsbridge Road and Reservoir Avenue.

The rally was organized by Bronx community activist Izaiah “Zeek” Barrow and Bishop Dr. Boyd Y. Singletary through Barrow’s initiative, A Floorman’s Dream, which is dedicated to mentoring youths and introducing them to career pathways, life skills, financial literacy and opportunities within the skilled trades.

Those who took part in the rally were determined to address the growing concerns of youth violence and a lack of community safety in Kingsbridge and other parts of the northwest Bronx.

As a major transportation and commercial corridor in the northwest Bronx, Kingsbridge has thousands of students, commuters and families passing through the neighborhood each day. Holding the rally in this visible and central location allowed for the demonstration of community unity and highlighted the importance of investing in the youths who traverse through the neighborhood daily.

The rally, held in front of the Kingsbridge Armory at 63 W. Kingsbridge Rd., was a visible demonstration of community unity and collective responsibility. As speakers addressed the crowd with messages centered on healing, accountability and hope, many of those on hand held up signs calling for safer streets, mentorship and unity.

The dozens of attendees of the Safer Streets Community Rally demonstrated unity and support for proactive solutions that would strengthen young people and families.

Among those who spoke at the rally were Pastor Dr. Cheryl Singletary and Minister Tara Brown Arnell, who offered reflections that called for compassion, faith and collective responsibility in guiding youths toward great futures.

“Our responsibility is not just to mourn our young people but to guide them,” Dr. Singletary said. “When communities come together in faith, mentorship and love, we create the support systems our youth need to thrive.”

Some of the other speakers included Council Member Pierina Sanchez, youth advocate Tyreek Goodman, community leader Morgan Evers, community member Jamaal Thompson and Renaissance High School student Blessing Otabil. Sanchez. Goodman and Evers each spoke about how meaningful change can only happen via collaboration between residents, community organizations, educators, faith leaders and local government.

“Young people need to see that their community believes in them,” Goodman said. “When we give them guidance, opportunity and mentorship, we empower them to make choices that strengthen their future and their community.”

Thompson talked about the importance of neighbors supporting one another and staying actively involved in guiding youth, while Otabil was able to offer a powerful youth perspective as he reminded the rally goers that young people want to be part of the solution when it comes to building safer communities.

This rally came amid heightened concern in the community in the wake of several recent violent incidents in the neighborhood involving youths, including the Feb. 11 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Christopher Redding. With many young people impacted by much of this violence being students at schools and attendees of after-school programs in Kingsbridge and University Heights, youth engagement and mentorship were central to the conversation surrounding community safety.

“This rally was about more than responding to tragedy,” Barrow said. “It was about reminding our young people that their community is here for them. There are mentors, programs and opportunities available, but we have to work together to connect our youth to those resources. If we want safer streets, we have to invest in our young people and stand together as a community.”

The Office of New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was represented at the event, signaling a broader recognition of community-driven efforts to address violence among youths through engagement, opportunity and partnership.

Several local organizations attended the rally, providing information about the programs and services they offer. This included Our Bronx, Release the Grip and the Kingsbridge Heights Community Center (KHCC), which each spoke with attendees about youth development initiatives, mentorship programs, counseling services and family support resources available in the Bronx.

Bronx Community Boards 7 and 8, the 4 Bronx Project, BronxConnect and Theory 9 helped mobilize residents to the rally, encouraging participation from across the neighborhood. The support and outreach they provided helped bring more community members together and reinforced the importance of collective action when addressing issues that impact local youths and families.

Organizers of the rally emphasized that community safety is about more than law enforcement. Mentorship, opportunity and ensuring young people feel supported by the neighborhoods they grow up in are also important. Key solutions that were brought up included expanding youth programs, mentorship opportunities and workforce exposure.

Many other Bronx neighborhoods have increasingly called for stronger youth mentorship programs and community engagement initiatives to address violence and create safer environments for young people.

This rally was put together not only as a response to tragedies, but also as the beginning of a broader effort to strengthen partnerships and create new opportunities for youth throughout the community. This rally aimed to make sure families in the community can get connected to mentorship programs, youth activities, educational resources and support systems that can benefit and guide youths.

“Safer Streets Starts With Us” was the central message of the rally, as well as a reflection of community responsibility and a call for engagement among residents, institutions and leaders who are committed to protecting and uplifting the next generation.

“This rally is just the beginning,” Barrow said. “Our goal is to continue building spaces where residents, parents and young people can come together to find solutions, access resources and strengthen the future of our community.”

Barrow said that residents who were unable to join the rally will have the opportunity to take part in other upcoming events that are currently being planned. Such events in the works include a voter registration kickoff, a community resource fair, a youth opportunity trades day, peace walks, community town halls and parent support and guidance workshops that will provide ongoing opportunities for involvement and support.