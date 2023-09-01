Icahn Charter Schools superintendent resigns following staffing controversy

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Edward Tom is out as superintendent of the Icahn Charter Schools network, the Bronx Times has learned, following a controversy over mass firings of teachers at Icahn 7 on the last day of school in June.

In an Aug. 28 letter to parents from Gail Golden-Icahn, chairperson of the schools’ board of directors, Tom “decided to move on after almost two years leading our network.”

The Bronx Times obtained a copy of the letter.

A school spokesperson confirmed with the Bronx Times that Tom resigned from his position with the schools in mid-August. He had served in his role as superintendent since January 2022, preceded by a stint as deputy superintendent, according to Tom’s LinkedIn page.

“We are grateful for his dedicated service and the positive impact he has had on our students, educators, and families,” the letter reads.

The resignation comes in the wake of a chaotic last day of school at Icahn 7 in Soundview, when as many as half of all elementary and middle school teachers were laid off midway through the day on June 4. Following that incident, some upset parents chose to pull their students out of the school.

The Icahn network consists of seven elementary and middle schools in the Bronx neighborhoods of Parkchester, Crotona Park East, Pelham Parkway and Soundview. The network is authorized by the SUNY Charter Institute, meaning the schools are held accountable by the institute for their performance.

According to the letter, Lawford Cunningham — a 20-year Icahn veteran who most recently served as principal at Icahn 1 in the Claremont neighborhood — took over as the new superintendent on Aug. 28.

The letter calls Cunningham a “pillar” within the system, who started as a teacher and later became principal of two Icahn schools. Sources told the Bronx Times that the news of Cunningham’s promotion was enthusiastically received among families and staff.

Cunningham was originally hired and mentored by founding Icahn superintendent Jeff Litt, who served in the role from the network’s inception in 2001 until Tom took over in 2022.

But Cunningham, like many school leaders across the country, is facing staffing challenges. On each of the Icahn schools’ websites, a list of at least 37 teacher vacancies across all seven buildings is still posted as of Friday — with a $5,000 signing bonus for those hired specifically for Icahn 7.

Icahn’s school year begins on Monday, Sept. 11.

This article was updated on Sept. 1 at 6:08 p.m. to include the timing of Edward Tom’s resignation.

Reach Emily Swanson at [email protected]. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes