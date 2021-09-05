Here are a few 9/11 documentaries that you can watch next week

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, there are several documentaries and documentary series that have been released that look back on that historic time in New York’s story. Here are a few that you can check out.

9/11: One Day in America

Made in collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, “9/11: One Day in America” takes a deep dive into the hundreds of hours of archival footage taken that day 20 years ago. The six-part series humanizes that day with stories from 9/11 survivors and first responders and shines a light on the actions of that day. (Available on National Geographic and Hulu)

Crowning New York

New York City needed to rebuild itself physically, emotionally and spiritually after the events of Sept. 11, 2001. “Crowning New York” tells the story of One World Trade Center, which now takes the spot where the famous towers once stood and was one of the most significant (and dangerous) construction jobs the city has ever seen. The doc details even step of the way as the site was built. (Smithsonian Channel, Sept. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT)

9/11: The Legacy

What started as an ordinary day for 72 million children ended in the death of 8 kids and 3,000 others losing their parents as a result of the 9/11 attacks. “9/11: The Legacy” tells the stories of children who were impacted by the attacks and what their lives and legacies look like 20 years later. The doc shares how the tragic event happened through these now young adults who describe what they thought it meant then vs. now and how the experience altered their lives forever. (History Channel, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT)

Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center

Ever wonder about the history of the World Trade Center itself? “Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center” goes in-depth on the full story of the iconic center, including the story behind the creators of the towers, the execution of construction, the 1993 bombing and the 9/11 attacks through first-hand testimonies from both attacks. (History Channel, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)

The Hunt for Bin Laden

Do you remember where you were when Osama bin Laden was caught? “The Hunt for Bin Laden” chronicles the search for the most wanted man on Earth, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, who was eventually caught and killed by American special forces in May 2011. The doc outlines presidential frustrations, missed opportunities and turf wars regarding the most expensive manhunt in the country’s history as revealed from first-hand accounts from White House experts, CIA and FBI personnel. (Smithsonian Channel, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

9/11: I Was There

On the fateful day of the 9/11 attacks, several people picked up a video camera and filmed the day from their perspectives. “9/11: I Was There” takes a look at the previously unseen video and unheard audio from that day without interview or commentary, telling a truly unique story of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. (History Channel, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT)