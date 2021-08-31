Letter: Happy 40th anniversary Bronx Times and Bronx Times Reporter

To the Editor,

Happy Anniversary Bronx Times and Bronx Times Reporter for “Forty years in the making: The story of the Bronx Times Reporter,” which ran online on Aug. 26.

The Bronx Home News suspended publication in 1948. It was the last Bronx-based daily newspaper. Many years ago, the New York Daily News once devoted several pages to Bronx news stories. Likewise, the New York Times ended the Sunday City Section which focused on news from all five boroughs.

Today, daily newspapers such as the Times, New York Post and Daily News concentrate on international, Washington, Albany, City Hall, business and sports stories. They have few reporters assigned to cover local neighborhood news stories. These reporters have to compete against colleagues for limited available print space. As a result, daily newspapers miss significant news and political stories from Bronx communities.

Weekly Bronx-based newspapers such as the Bronx Times and Bronx Times Reporter provide more in-depth coverage of local news not found in major daily newspapers.

We continue to be fortunate to live in one of the few remaining free societies, with a wealth of information sources available. Sadly, most American cities and suburbs are down to one local daily or weekly newspaper. Newspapers have to deal with increasing costs for newsprint, delivery and distribution, along with reduced advertising revenues and declining readership.