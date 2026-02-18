Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson kicks off ‘Future Focus Bronx’ initiative with hiring event

Several Bronx residents gathered at Bronx Borough Hall for the first employment fair from Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson’s Future Focus Bronx initiative on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson partnered with the New York State Department of Labor and EmblemHealth to host a hiring event to kick off Gibson’s “Future Focus Bronx” initiative on Tuesday, Feb. 17, at Bronx Borough Hall, located at 851 Grand Concourse.

Announced by Gibson during her inauguration earlier this month, the Future Focus Bronx initiative will focus on employment fairs at Bronx Borough Hall featuring workforce development resources to help prepare Bronx residents for the jobs of tomorrow.

“Our Future Focus Bronx initiative is focused on ensuring residents have access to real opportunities and career pathways that lead to lasting economic mobility,” Gibson said.

“Through our partnership with the New York State Department of Labor and employers like EmblemHealth, we are committed to building equitable employment opportunities through investments in our borough’s workforce.”

The initiative is also a continuation of Gibson’s mission to expand pathways to careers and economic mobility, support local talent and directly connect Bronx residents with employers.

“At the New York State Department of Labor, our mission is to help New Yorkers find a career they love, and events like this offer residents significant long-term career opportunities right here in their own neighborhood,” New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.

“This partnership allows us to actively support the growth of the vital health care industry, and we encourage all New Yorkers to use opportunities like this to take their careers to the next level.”

Job seekers from across the borough were on hand for Tuesday’s job fair. Recruiters at the event, including EmblemHealth, the New York State Department of Labor and others, shared information about available healthcare sales and services positions with attendees. Those on hand for the event were also provided with guidance on application steps, resume preparation and the interview process.

“We thank Borough President Gibson for hosting this event and creating opportunities for Bronx residents to explore careers with EmblemHealth,” EmblemHealth Chief Executive Officer Michael Palmateer said.

“We’re proud to hire locally and to build a team of people who understand the members and neighborhoods we serve.”

Those interested in learning more about the upcoming Future Focus Bronx employment fairs can reach out to the Bronx Borough President’s office by calling (718)-590-3500 or going to bronxboropres.nyc.gov.