Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas arrested for hit-and-run incident

By Joe Pantorno

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested Monday in Chico, CA after allegedly t-boning a car and fleeing the scene, as first reported by TMZ Sports.

Police believe that alcohol was involved.

Rosas was seen driving erratically in his black Chevrolet SUV at approximately 100 mph on Monday morning when he failed to stop at a red light. He hit a pickup truck at an intersection and failed to stop.

After police arrived on the scene, they found Rosas walking near the struck vehicle with blood on his hands, legs, and bare feet. After being questioned by police, Rosas admitted that he owned the SUV, was taken to a nearby medical center for evaluation, and subsequently booked at the Butte County Jail.

Per TMZ, he was also booked on a suspended license charge as well as the hit-and-run incident.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick,” the Giants told amNewYork Metro. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The 25-year-old has been the Giants’ starting kicker since 2017, making 62-of-75 field-goal attempts in his NFL career. He was selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl after hitting 32-of-33 attempts.