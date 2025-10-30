Free college applications, scholarships and guaranteed admission: NYC colleges want Bronx students to thrive

Seniors from World View High School in Kingsbridge Heights show off their “Welcome to CUNY” letters on Thursday, Oct. 23 ahead of the free college application period.

The City University of New York (CUNY) kicked off its free college application period on Monday after Lehman College announced a new scholarship last week where students completing dual credit courses can qualify for guaranteed admission. Public colleges are striving to make college affordable and ease the transition from high school for Bronx students.

From Oct. 27 through Nov. 21 CUNY will waive the $65 application fee for NYC high school students applying to the network of colleges and universities, including its three campuses in the Bronx, CUNY officials said.

“We want every New York City Public School student to know that there is a place for them at CUNY and we are trying to make it easier for them to attend with fee waivers, scholarships and outreach to them and their families,” said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez.

The head of the city’s public university system did his own outreach on behalf of CUNY Thursday with New York City Public Schools Chancellor Melissa Avilés-Ramos when they visited World View High School in Kingsbridge Heights to hand out “Welcome to CUNY” letters to seniors.

While not an official, “Welcome” and formal acceptance — yet — the letters encouraged seniors on track for graduation in the spring to consider applying to CUNY and emphasized new opportunities which aim to make the transition from high school to college easier and more affordable. CUNY has credited the “Welcome to CUNY” letter campaign with a 62% increase in applications in 2024.

At World View High School, the chancellors met students participating in the dual enrollment program College Now, which allows high schoolers to earn college credits before graduation through Lehman College. Students also met President of Lehman College, Dr. Fernando Delgado who announced a new $500 scholarship to further support students completing College Now courses.

“ This particular effort is really a culmination of us finding high schools that wanna partner with us,” Delgado told the Bronx Times. “And solidifying our relationships with those high schools in the Bronx to make sure higher education is an option for students that they should consider.”

The scholarship, beginning in Fall 2026, will be available to high school seniors who complete at least six credits through Lehman’s College Now program and maintain a B average or better. Students who meet the criteria are also guaranteed admission at Lehman.

“ The scholarship is really the icing on a cake,” Delgado said. “The cake being the dual enrollment program and the fact that students from over 60 high schools get an opportunity to experience the campus or other modalities that allow them to be in a college class and have those experiences happen in high school.”

The $500 scholarship program is funded by a gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. CUNY officials estimated about 470 students across the Bronx will qualify for the award, which is intended to encourage more students to continue their education at Lehman after graduating high school.

Chancellor Avilés-Ramos said the partnership between CUNY and NYC Public Schools reflects a shared mission to expand access to higher education for city students.

“At New York City Public Schools, we work to put every student on a clear path to lifelong success,” Avilés-Ramos said. “Our partnership with CUNY reflects a shared dedication to expanding opportunity and removing barriers for our students through college and career readiness. By helping young people earn college credits while in high school and understand the resources available to them, we are preparing them to take confident steps toward their future.”

CUNY reports that 8 in 10 incoming freshmen come from New York City Public Schools, and nearly one-third of those students begin college with credits earned through CUNY’s early college programs.

Delgado told the Bronx Times that the program helps students build the confidence and enthusiasm that can be key to flourishing in higher education.

”We’re not gatekeepers, we’re facilitators,” Delgado said. “So to get students to really be not just excited and positive, but the most important stakeholders in their own journey, I think is a key to every student’s success.”

