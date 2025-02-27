Former Bronx immigration attorney sentenced to nearly six years for fraud scheme

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Kofi Amankwaa, a former Bronx immigration attorney, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison on Feb. 26 for orchestrating a yearslong immigration fraud scheme that led to the deportation of some of his clients.

Amankwaa, who practiced in the South Bronx, pleaded guilty in September 2024 to filing fraudulent applications on behalf of his clients. He falsely claimed that they were victims of abuse by their children or other relatives, seeking legal status for them under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

His clients, who paid between $3,000 and $6,000 for his services, were unaware that he had misrepresented them as victims of abuse. When they refused to lie to immigration authorities or their statements conflicted with Amankwaa’s fraudulent paperwork, many were denied legal status—some ultimately facing deportation.

Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky condemned Amankwaa’s actions, stating that he “made a mockery of the U.S. immigration system” and exploited laws meant to protect domestic violence survivors.

Beyond the VAWA scheme, Amankwaa’s office also employed staff who falsely presented themselves as attorneys despite lacking the credentials to practice law in New York. He was disbarred in August 2024 and ordered to forfeit $13.4 million, in addition to paying more than $16.5 million in restitution to his victims.

Attorney General Letitia James has filed a civil lawsuit against Amankwaa, his son—who worked alongside him—and three other staffers. That case remains pending in Bronx Supreme Court.

