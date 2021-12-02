Police & Fire

Following Wakefield shooting of 13-year-old boy, local organization steps in

By &
0
comments
Posted on
Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence gathers the day after a Wakefield teen was shot.
Photo courtesy David Caba

A 13-year-old boy was shot in Wakefield on his way to school the Tuesday before Thanksgiving by a man out on parole and bail for separate gun charges, and a local organization is trying to make sure the community can adequately cope.

On Nov. 23, officers from the 47th Precinct responded to a call of shots fired at 928 E. 223rd St. at 7:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a teenager with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was immediately transferred to Jacobi Hospital and was in stable condition, police said that day.

On Tuesday — a week after the incident — an NYPD spokesman said they are not aware of a change in the boy’s condition.

The police quickly established a crime scene after finding the victim, Assistant Chief Kenneth Lehr, commander of NYPD Patrol Borough Bronx said at a press conference the day of the incident. While looking for ballistic evidence, they encountered a man — Hubert Wiggs — who put something on the ground — soon identified as a firearm — before quickly picking it up.

Lehr said the cops told Wiggs, 36, to drop the six-shot revolver, but he initially tried to hide it in his waistband. After further commands, he put it down and was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation revealed that Wiggs was on parole for a 2010 firearm conviction and out on bail for a pending gun charge from 2019, the assistant chief said.

The gun police say was used in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy. Photo courtesy NYPD

“This individual today is on the street while on parole for a firearm, while out on bail on another firearm, and today he is walking around the Bronx with a firearm,” Lehr said. “We have a 13-year-old boy shot in the neck and for the grace of God he is alive here today. So this continues to happen, and you have to ask yourself, was this necessary? I do not think this is necessary. This should not have happened.”

Wiggs was charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and menacing.

The day after the shooting, members of Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence (BRAG) gathered where the boy was shot to rally against the violence.

David Caba, the group’s senior program director, told the Bronx Times that while the shooting was not gang-related, it took place in one of the hot spots the group monitors for violence. He said staff members spend time frequent target areas at night — places they are from themselves — to de-escalate potential violence. This teen, however, was shot in broad daylight.

The Bronx-based group, part of Good Shepherd Services, promotes safer streets and anti-violent community norms in the borough. The group believes in using “credible messengers,” or people from and familiar with communities at high risk of violence, who can use conflict mediation skills to reason with and relate to young people who may have weapons on them.

“One of the major components of the future of public safety is community-based programs that employ credible messengers,” Caba said. “Credible messengers have a unique reach that you will not find elsewhere. It is a field that is growing rapidly, that is for and by our communities, specifically our communities of color.”

BRAG is offering their free services to friends, family and other community members connected to the shooting victim, with an emphasis on non-violent healing after traumatic experiences.

“At the end of the day, we have to heal from this,” Caba said.

The group tries to intervene before people who may be angry in response to their loved ones being hurt turn to violence to cope. Staff members also work with families of victims to provide resources like relocation, if necessary. Caba said he does not anticipate the teen boy’s family needing to relocate in this situation.

Reach Aliya Schneider at aschneider@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4597. Reach Jason Cohen at jcohen@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4598. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes. 

About the Author

Aliya Schneider

Aliya Schneider is a digital editor for the Bronx Times. She is a reporter and photojournalist who loves asking hard questions to get answers and capturing moments that may otherwise go unseen. Aliya has worked as a journalist in New York and Vermont since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and graduated Barnard College of Columbia University in May 2020. When she’s not reading, writing, researching or taking photos, she is probably showing photos of her cat to anyone who will look.

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC