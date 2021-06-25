Five young men wounded after mass shooting at Bronx graduation party

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A graduation party in the Bronx ended with gunfire early Friday morning that left five young men seriously injured, police reported.

All of the victims are currently recovering from injuries that are not considered life-threatening, law enforcement sources said.

According to authorities, the mass shooting broke out at about 12:50 a.m. on June 25 at a venue in the vicinity of Zerega and Watson Avenues in an industrial area of Unionport.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that three male suspects had been denied entry to the party moments before the shooting.

The suspects then returned to the location inside a dark-colored sedan, police reported. One of the suspects then fired a weapon at partygoers while standing inside vehicle’s sunroof.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct and EMS units responded to 911 calls about the location. Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old teenager shot twice in the chest; a 17-year-old male with a bullet in his right leg; a 19-year-old man shot in the hip; a 20-year-old man shot in the leg; and a 21-year-old man wounded in the left leg.

All five victims were rushed to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the mass shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.