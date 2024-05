FIERI Scholarship Fund hosts 39th annual Scholarship Award Ceremony

FIERI Board of Directors and members, including: Back row (l. to r.) Louis J. Calvelli, Antonia Boiano, Anna Malafronte, John F. Calvelli, Fulvia Milite Del Pozzo, Francesca LaGumina, Melissa Passarelli and Anthony M. Monaco. Front row (l. to r.) Donna La Spina, Donna M. Alfieri Timmes, Krista Gresia, Fortunata Adriana De Lucia, Maria A. Branca and Rosemary De Luca

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

FIERI Scholarship Fund celebrated its 39th Annual FIERI Scholarship Award Ceremony on Sunday, April 28, at the Bronx Zoo, during which eight college students received scholarships.

This year’s honorees included Dr. Florinda Iannace, former director of the Italian Language Program at Fordham University; Joe Armentano, CEO Paraco Gas; and Janice Mastropietro, principal at Villa Maria Academy.