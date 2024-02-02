St. Catharine Academy in the Bronx receives award for female representation in computer science courses

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

St. Catharine Academy is one of 225 schools in the country who earned the College Board AP Computer Science A Female Diversity Award for improving gender representation during the 2022-2023 school year. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.

More than 1,100 institutions achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2022-2023 school year.

“Computer science is the source code of our economy and much of the career landscape,” said Trevor Packer, Head of the AP Program. “In the six years since we began the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award, it’s been heartening to see schools like St. Catharine Academy welcome so many more young women into this vital field.”

AP Computer Science A (CSA) students learn to design and implement computer programs that solve problems relevant to today’s society. AP Computer Science A, which first debuted in 1988, continues to grow and female participation has increased 69% since 2017, to 24,147 women. Overall AP computer science course participation has increased 147% since 2017, broadening STEM career opportunities for more students.

Providing female students with access to computer science courses is critical to ensuring gender parity in the industry’s high-paying jobs and to drive innovation, creativity, and representation. The median annual wage for computer and information technology occupations was $100,530 in May 2021. However, women represent just 24% of the five million people in computing occupations.

Female students remain underrepresented in high school computer science classes, accounting for just 34% of AP Computer Science Principles participants and 26% of AP Computer Science A participants. Currently, 57.5% of high schools teach foundational computer science. The 1,127 schools that receive this year’s AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award serve as inspirations and models for all U.S. high schools.

