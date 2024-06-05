Cops investigate fatal stabbing in Soundview

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx are investigating a deadly stabbing near an apartment building early on Wednesday morning.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a 911 call about a person stabbed at approximately 2:39 a.m. on June 5 in front of 945 Underhill Ave. in Soundview.

When officers arrived, they found a man, whose age is unknown at this time, bloodied and with a stab wound to the chest, law enforcement sources said.

EMS brought the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding the victim’s identity pending family notification.

Police do not yet have a motive for the stabbing or a description of the suspect(s) involved. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 43rd Precinct saw a nearly 67% drop in murders year-to-date from 2023. Overall crime is also down nearly 17% during the same period last year in the area, according to the latest crime statistics.

This story was originally published by affiliate AMNewYorkMetro.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes