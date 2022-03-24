Police & Fire

Police arrest one suspect in fatal drive-by shooting in Mott Haven

By &
0
comments
Posted on
A Bronx man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the drive-by shooting of a 33-year-old in Mott Haven.
Photo courtesy Getty

A Bronx man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a man in a drive-by shooting in Mott Haven.

Daniel Colon, 2111 Southern Blvd., Bronx, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly shooting Shamel Amos in January.

According to the police, a drive-by shooting took place on Jan. 22 when two males, including Colon, 23, opened fire and killed Amos, of Richmond Plaza, near a warehouse at 805 E. 139th St. in Mott Haven.

An investigation revealed that the shooters allegedly exited the warehouse and entered a dark-color Honda CRV. Once in the car, they pulled up on Amos, 33, and the passenger fired a handgun multiple times hitting him in the torso and legs. They fled the scene in the Honda CRV, which had a Florida registration and distinctive stickers on the trunk.

EMS rushed Amos to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second shooter is still at large.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC