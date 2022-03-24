Police arrest one suspect in fatal drive-by shooting in Mott Haven

A Bronx man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a man in a drive-by shooting in Mott Haven.

Daniel Colon, 2111 Southern Blvd., Bronx, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly shooting Shamel Amos in January.

According to the police, a drive-by shooting took place on Jan. 22 when two males, including Colon, 23, opened fire and killed Amos, of Richmond Plaza, near a warehouse at 805 E. 139th St. in Mott Haven.

An investigation revealed that the shooters allegedly exited the warehouse and entered a dark-color Honda CRV. Once in the car, they pulled up on Amos, 33, and the passenger fired a handgun multiple times hitting him in the torso and legs. They fled the scene in the Honda CRV, which had a Florida registration and distinctive stickers on the trunk.

EMS rushed Amos to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second shooter is still at large.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.