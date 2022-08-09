News

Bronx Times' contributing reporter ET Rodriguez talks food, culture on 'The Bronx Buzz' Thursday

ET Rodriguez will appear on BronxNet Thursday to talk about her passion for food and her focus on arts and culture reporting for the Bronx Times.
Photo ET Rodriguez

ET Rodriguez, a contributing reporter who covers food, arts and culture for the Bronx Times, will appear on BronxNet’s “The Bronx Buzz” this Thursday.

A Bronx native, Rodriguez spent 11 years in the hospitality industry cultivating her passion for food and culture before undergoing a seismic change in 2021, and pursuing a career in journalism. Rodriguez joined the Bronx Times in May with a focus on spotlighting some of the best scenes that the borough has to offer — capturing a variety of editorial content unique to the newspaper.

Some of her recent works include the 10 best outdoor culinary venues in the Bronx this summer, and the life-altering struggle for some of the area’s immigrant street vendors.

Rodriguez, who currently lives in Washington Heights, expects to receive her master’s in journalism with a focus in arts & culture from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in December.

“The Bronx Buzz,” hosted by Gary Axelbank, is geared toward providing a platform for reporters, editors, filmmakers, authors and other creatives that publish content impacting the Bronx. The show appears every Thursday courtesy of BronxNet, a public, educational and government access cable television network, airing on channel 67 Cablevision and channel 2133 Verizon FiOS.

Rodriguez’s segment will air on “The Bronx Buzz” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, and again at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday, 5 p.m. on Sunday and 11 a.m. on Monday.

It will also be available on YouTube after 6:30 p.m. on Friday and can be viewed on the BronxNet website.

Reach ET Rodriguez at elbatamarar@gmail.com. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

