Bronx Times’ contributing reporter ET Rodriguez talks food, culture on ‘The Bronx Buzz’ Thursday

ET Rodriguez, a contributing reporter who covers food, arts and culture for the Bronx Times, will appear on BronxNet’s “The Bronx Buzz” this Thursday.

A Bronx native, Rodriguez spent 11 years in the hospitality industry cultivating her passion for food and culture before undergoing a seismic change in 2021, and pursuing a career in journalism. Rodriguez joined the Bronx Times in May with a focus on spotlighting some of the best scenes that the borough has to offer — capturing a variety of editorial content unique to the newspaper.

Some of her recent works include the 10 best outdoor culinary venues in the Bronx this summer, and the life-altering struggle for some of the area’s immigrant street vendors.

Rodriguez, who currently lives in Washington Heights, expects to receive her master’s in journalism with a focus in arts & culture from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in December.

“The Bronx Buzz,” hosted by Gary Axelbank, is geared toward providing a platform for reporters, editors, filmmakers, authors and other creatives that publish content impacting the Bronx. The show appears every Thursday courtesy of BronxNet, a public, educational and government access cable television network, airing on channel 67 Cablevision and channel 2133 Verizon FiOS.

Rodriguez’s segment will air on “The Bronx Buzz” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, and again at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday, 5 p.m. on Sunday and 11 a.m. on Monday.

It will also be available on YouTube after 6:30 p.m. on Friday and can be viewed on the BronxNet website.

Reach ET Rodriguez at elbatamarar@gmail.com. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes