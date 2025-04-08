Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) Bally’s Bronx Project

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development and Workforce

Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS)

Bally’s Bronx Project

Project Identification

CEQR No. 24DME011X

SEQRA Classification: Type I

Bronx, Community District 10

Lead Agency

Office of the Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development and Workforce

100 Gold Street, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10038

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held as detailed below for the Bally’s Bronx Project. The purpose of the public hearing is to provide the public with the opportunity to comment on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the Bally’s Bronx Project, which received a Notice of Completion on January 17, 2025, and was made available through CEQR ACCESS https://a002-ceqraccess.nyc.gov/ceqr/ (search CEQR # 24DME011X).

A public hearing on the DEIS is being held in conjunction with the public hearing on the associated Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) on April 23, 2025, at 10:00 AM at the City Planning Commission, Hearing Room, located at 120 Broadway, Lower Concourse, New York, NY 10271. Written comments on the DEIS will be accepted by the Lead Agency through 10:00 PM on Sunday, May 4, 2025, to the contact address below. To continue to allow for broad public participation, the Department of City Planning (DCP) will hold the public hearing accessible both in-person and remotely.

To join the meeting remotely, visit the NYC Engage site:

https://www.nyc.gov/site/nycengage/events/city-planning-commission-public-meeting/481456/1

Instructions on how to participate remotely, as well as materials relating to the hearing, will be posted on the NYC Engage site on the day of the Public Hearing, no later than one hour prior to the hearing.

Please inform the Department of City Planning if you need a reasonable accommodation, such as a sign language interpreter, in order to participate in the meeting. Requests for a reasonable accommodation or foreign language assistance during the meeting should be emailed to accessibilityinfo@planning.nyc.gov or by calling 212-720-3508. Requests must be submitted at least ten business days before the meeting.

The Applicant, Bally’s New York Operating Company, LLC, seeks a series of discretionary land use actions to facilitate the Proposed Development, including an approximately 3,134,040-gross-square-foot (gsf) gaming facility and the widening and mapping of Ring Road as a city street. The Proposed Facility would include 561,320 gsf of gaming space and a variety of food and beverage services; a 509,330 gsf, 500-key hotel with a spa and meeting space; 6,100 gsf for sundry retail; a 2,000-seat event center; and a 1,941,910 gsf parking garage for 4,660 vehicles. During peak business hours at the Proposed Facility there would be 5,800 visitors and up to 650 employees. The Proposed Development is expected to generate 3,500 jobs. The Applicant has operated the Golf Course since September 2023 pursuant to a license agreement with the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation (NYC Parks). As part of the Proposed Development, the Applicant would construct a replacement standalone clubhouse for the Golf Course, which would remain as currently configured and would continue to be open to the public during the entire construction time period.

The Proposed Actions for the Bally’s Bronx Project include multiple City approvals subject to ULURP, including discretionary actions subject to New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and CEQR and are shown below.

Required City Approvals

A City Map Amendment to demap a portion of the Development Site (the “Disposition Parcel”) as parkland allowing for the disposition of an interest in those areas;

to demap a portion of the Development Site (the “Disposition Parcel”) as parkland allowing for the disposition of an interest in those areas; A City Map Amendment to map the widened Ring Road as a City Street;

to map the widened Ring Road as a City Street; A Zoning Map Amendment to designate existing parkland as a C8-4 commercial zoning district, in which gaming facilities are permitted pursuant to NYC Zoning Resolution Sections 32-10 (32-18, 32-181, 32-183) and 42-10 (42-18, 42-181, 42-183);

to designate existing parkland as a C8-4 commercial zoning district, in which gaming facilities are permitted pursuant to NYC Zoning Resolution Sections 32-10 (32-18, 32-181, 32-183) and 42-10 (42-18, 42-181, 42-183); Approval for the disposition of City-owned real property to facilitate the transfer of a non-exclusive access easement or other similar agreement over the Waterfront Access Roadway necessary for the Proposed Development from the City of New York (through NYC Parks) to Bally’s; and

to facilitate the transfer of a non-exclusive access easement or other similar agreement over the Waterfront Access Roadway necessary for the Proposed Development from the City of New York (through NYC Parks) to Bally’s; and The extension and modification of the existing Golf Course Concession, through a renewal concession and/or a lease, to facilitate the long-term operation of the public Golf Course by Bally’s.

In addition, coordination and approvals for public improvements will be required from City agencies such as NYC Parks, NYCDOT, and NYCDEP.

Required State Approvals

State Legislation and Governor’s Approval to authorize the alienation and disposition of parkland within Ferry Point Park (the Park);

within Ferry Point Park (the Park); Approval by the Gaming Facility Location Board and issuance of a gaming license from the New York State Gaming Commission to allow the operation of the Proposed Facility; and

to allow the operation of the Proposed Facility; and Approval from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) of a “Change of Use Workplan” to allow the use of and construction on the Development Site because it is part of a closed landfill.

Other State approvals include approval from NYSDEC for stormwater discharges during construction and from the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and potentially other State agencies to facilitate certain street improvements near the Hutchinson River Expressway. In addition, coordination (or approvals for public improvements) may be required with State agencies or authorities such as the MTA (including NYCT and TBTA).

The Proposed Development would also include various ministerial actions, such as approval from the Public Design Commission (PDC) for the replacement golf clubhouse.

The Notice of Completion and the DEIS for the Bally’s Bronx Project were issued by the Lead Agency on January 17, 2025, which marked the beginning of the public comment period on the DEIS. Written comments on the DEIS are requested and will be received and considered by the Lead Agency during the public comment period, which runs through 10:00 PM on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Please send comments to:

Contact:

Mayor’s Office of Environmental Coordination

Esther Brunner, Deputy Director

100 Gold Street, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10038

Phone: (212) 788-6822

Email: ebrunner@cityhall.nyc.gov

The Notice of Completion and the DEIS may be obtained by any member of the public from CEQR Access: https://a002-ceqraccess.nyc.gov/ceqr/ (search CEQR # 24DME011X).

This Notice has been prepared pursuant to Article 8 of the New York State Environmental Conservation Law (the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA)), its implementing regulations found at 6 NYCRR Part 617, and the Rules of Procedure for City Environmental Quality Review found at 62 RCNY Chapter 5, and Mayoral Executive Order 91 of 1977, as amended (CEQR).