DOT releases limited edition Mariano Rivera street signs ahead of Yankees-Dodgers World Series opener

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) announced today that it is releasing a limited number of authentic street signs named for the iconic Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera ahead of the 2024 World Series.

The agency said that 25 signs are available at the NYC Department of City Services City Store for $75 each with a limit of one sign per customer.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez celebrated the history of NYC’s excellence in America’s favorite pastime while looking toward the days ahead.

“Today we continue to honor not only the best closer in baseball history, but also the spirit of the Bronx,” said Rodriguez. I hope fans nab one of these quicker than Anthony Volpe can steal a base and don’t strike out at the CityStore.”

Rivera, nicknamed “Sandman” after the Metallica song most New Yorkers recognize from his walkout, is Major League Baseball’s leader in saves and games finished. He played 19 seasons for the New York Yankees, from 1995 to 2013, and was unanimously voted into Baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2019.

In 2013, the intersection of River Avenue and 161st Street, which is next to Yankee Stadium, was co named “Rivera Avenue” in honor of the five-time-World-Series Champion.

Perhaps the DOT’s latest street sign drop hopes to summon some of Rivera’s magic ahead of the Yankees World Series matchup against the former Brooklyn Dodgers, now based in Los Angeles. The first game will begin tonight at 8 p.m. at Dodgers Stadium. The Dodgers had 98 wins in the National League season, while the Yankees will enter the Series with 94 wins in the American League. The last time the Yankees won the world series was in 2009.

The New York City DOT Sign Shop, located in Maspeth, Queens, produces over 70,000 signs annually. A team of 32 Sign Shop employees make street signs, highway signs, directional signs, parking signs, and more. According to the DOT, there are about one million NYC DOT signs in use across the 6,000 miles of streets in New York City.