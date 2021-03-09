DOT adds new bike racks in the east Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

DOT crews installed bike racks along Bronx Park East in Pelham Parkway Friday, which is part of the DOT’s pledge to put 10,000 new bike parking racks in the city by the end of 2022.

The six bike racks are along Bronx Park East at two major intersections, Unionport Road and Bronxdale Avenue, both with direct access to the Bronx River Greenway. DOT is also installing new racks in Pelham Bay.

“With spring on the horizon, we are thrilled to complete some of the first new bike rack installations — as we work toward an ambitious goal of 10,000 by next year,” said DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman. “But DOT is not just committing to accommodating the city’s cycling boom with more accessible bike parking, we are pairing these bike racks with major bike lane and safety improvements. Here in the east Bronx, the incredible team at DOT is very busy; in addition to racks and safety projects, they will also bring e-scooter share to New York City for the first time in a matter of months.”

Bike racks come in a variety of designs including large and small hoops, and bike sled corrals. The city currently has over 28,000 bike racks, which equal 56,000 bike parking spaces.

DOT will announce other plans for eastern Bronx bicycle infrastructure in the coming weeks.