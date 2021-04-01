Health

DoorDash hosts pop-up with Nino de la caridad in the Bronx

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
A door dash rider at the pop up mobile event Monday.
Courtesy of DoorDash

DoorDash and the nonprofit, Nino de la caridad Foundation teamed up and held a a pop-up mobile unit in the Bronx Monday,

Dr. Denise Nunez, who founded the Nino de la caridad, also runs the Doctor Urgent Medical Care at 538 E. Fordham Rd., where the event was hosted outside of.

At the event, DoorDash distributed PPE to community members and Dashers who stopped by.  Since the pandemic began DoorDash has been hosting these mobile units across the five boroughs.

“We are proud to be partnering with DoorDash to distribute PPE directly to Dashers and New Yorkers here in the Bronx,” Nunez said. ” While thousands get vaccinated each day, the pandemic continues and PPE is always in need. It means a lot to our community for DoorDash to be here giving out masks, hand sanitizer and other essentials. DoorDash has provided a lot of support to the Bronx and we look forward to continuing to partner with them on future events.”

The State of Midtown Manhattan with Alfred Cerullo, President/CEO of the Grand Central Partnership (GCP)

Schneps Connects

Dashers have said that it’s been a great way to connect with DoorDash directly in their communities to check in on how the last year has gone.

“I’ve been Dashing since last spring when the pandemic shut everything down,” said driver Johnny Marrero. “I love delivering with DoorDash because of the flexibility it gives me and the important work we do. From giving out school lunches to delivering meals to seniors, our work kept New York City running during the darkest days of the pandemic and it still continues today. Through PPE, DoorDash ensures we stay safe while we make sure New Yorkers are fed.”

 

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>