DoorDash hosts pop-up with Nino de la caridad in the Bronx

DoorDash and the nonprofit, Nino de la caridad Foundation teamed up and held a a pop-up mobile unit in the Bronx Monday,

Dr. Denise Nunez, who founded the Nino de la caridad, also runs the Doctor Urgent Medical Care at 538 E. Fordham Rd., where the event was hosted outside of.

At the event, DoorDash distributed PPE to community members and Dashers who stopped by. Since the pandemic began DoorDash has been hosting these mobile units across the five boroughs.

“We are proud to be partnering with DoorDash to distribute PPE directly to Dashers and New Yorkers here in the Bronx,” Nunez said. ” While thousands get vaccinated each day, the pandemic continues and PPE is always in need. It means a lot to our community for DoorDash to be here giving out masks, hand sanitizer and other essentials. DoorDash has provided a lot of support to the Bronx and we look forward to continuing to partner with them on future events.”

Dashers have said that it’s been a great way to connect with DoorDash directly in their communities to check in on how the last year has gone.

“I’ve been Dashing since last spring when the pandemic shut everything down,” said driver Johnny Marrero. “I love delivering with DoorDash because of the flexibility it gives me and the important work we do. From giving out school lunches to delivering meals to seniors, our work kept New York City running during the darkest days of the pandemic and it still continues today. Through PPE, DoorDash ensures we stay safe while we make sure New Yorkers are fed.”