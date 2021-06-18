Diaz Jr. announces hundreds of job opportunities

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Thursday, June 17, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. joined Marlene Cintron, president of The Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation (BOEDC), Michael Muzyk, president of Baldor Foods, Daniel Romanoff, CEO of Nebraskaland and John Pappas, COO of Chef Warehouse as well as workers to announce hundreds of available jobs in Hunts Point, many providing sign-on bonuses.

“It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic took a major toll on The Bronx and decimated many of the things we have worked hard for over the years,” Diaz Jr. said. “Prior to the pandemic we saw transformative development and record low unemployment rates, and while we have been set back, we are rebuilding strong. I was proud to stand with so many business leaders in Hunts Point to announce that The Bronx is hiring.”

The Hunts Point Market employs thousands of people and moves food and products all across the East Coast. Now that the New York City and New York state have lifted the restrictions that limited the number of individuals who can convene, restaurants and event spaces are ready to open and the market has an immediate need to employ individuals to meet this demand.

“Hunts Point is the Bread Basket of the Eastern Seaboard and I am pleased that a number of these companies, including Baldors, Nebraskaland, Fooddirect and Chefs Warehouse, are looking to hire Bronx residents and have provided additional incentives to get the work force they need,” Diaz Jr. said.

Cintron, BOEDC president, added, “Over 300 permanent jobs are available today in Hunts Point. Many of these jobs have signing bonuses up to $5,000 with medical and benefits for the complete family. The Bronx, and New York are open for Business. For our families, and our communities, it is time to get back to work.”

For assistance with jobs, you can reach out to BOEDC by emailing them at mcintron@boedc.org.