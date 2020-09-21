Demonstrators organize ‘All Lives Matter’ counter protest on Arthur Avenue

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Saturday, Sept. 19, an educational event took place at D’auria-Murphy Triangle, a park on Arthur Avenue about the history behind Christopher Columbus.

However, the small group of activists who organized the program encountered a large group of aggressive counter protesters who chanted things like “all lives matter” and other more threatening, racist slogans. According to photojournalist, Sophia Guida, several of the original activists reported being personally threatened and at least one of the counter protesters had a baseball bat.

Columbus has been a polarizing figure for borough residents, with some even starting petitions to remove his statues from public places.