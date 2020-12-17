De Blasio observes delivery of ‘a shot of hope’ to health care staff on pandemic’s frontlines

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Dean Moses

On Monday afternoon, after the first batch of Pfizer vaccinations were distributed to first responders at Long Island Jewish Medical Center on the Queens/Nassau border, Mayor Bill de Blasio arrived at NYU Langone Health at 550 1st Ave. to observe a series of vaccinations to more healthcare workers.

Prior to the inoculation being administered, de Blasio addressed the press calling these frontline workers heroes for setting an example by protecting themselves so that they can continue to protect others.

“You are going to see a needle go into their arms, but that is not the shot that is most important. What really matters is that we are getting a shot of hope here in New York City and all over the country,” de Blasio said.

The mayor is a firm believer that this vaccine will help New Yorkers move forward in this pandemic, and in turn defeat the virus. “To do that everyone needs to be involved,” de Blasio stressed.

Approximately five hospitals will administer vaccinations today. According to the mayor, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi and the NYC Health Department will be supervising the dissemination of these vaccinations throughout New York City to ensure it’s effective and speedy dispersal.

“Making sure that people get this vaccination. That it is fast and it is effective, and that we get it out there to every corner of New York City and the distribution is equitable. We want to especially focus on those 27 neighborhoods that bore the brunt of this crisis in communities of color,” de Blasio said.

NYU is said to be at the center of the trials for the Pfizer vaccine in New York City. The vaccination requires two doses, which must be done a few weeks apart, and must be contained in an ultra-cold storage refrigerator in order to remain viable.