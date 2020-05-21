Cops searching for south Bronx purse snatcher that made off with over $4K

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking a person who snatched a purse containing thousands of dollars in a south Bronx supermarket earlier this month.

A 47-year-old woman was shopping with a baby stroller in a Fine Fare Supermarket on East 149th Street at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. NYPD reports alleged that an unidentified individual snatched the woman’s purse that was kept on stroller’s bottom end.

That purse was reported by police to have contained approximately $4,600 along with the woman’s cell phone.

Police released this footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.