Cops searching for 16-year-old girl missing from Soundview home

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from her Soundview home since the beginning of July.

The girl, Tinova Backmon, was last seen at her home of 2010 Bruckner Blvd. on Thursday, July 3 at approximately 2:00 p.m. before vanishing, according to the NYPD.

She is described by police as Black, approximately 5 foot 7 inches and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long, black hair.

Backmon was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.