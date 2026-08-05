Construction underway on Park Square development with 340 housing units in Yonkers

Construction has begun on Park Square, a 7-story mixed-use building with 340 housing units at 1 Loehr Pl. in Yonkers.

This $185 million structure will cover 500,000 square feet. Of the 340 residential units, 192 will be studios and 148 will be one-bedroom units. Additionally, 34 of the apartments will be reserved for affordable housing.

In addition to the 340 apartments, Park Square will also have approximately 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a covered parking garage integrated within the envelope of the building, with 420 spaces. The building will also have a green roof that will capture and direct stormwater into an underground detention system.

Amenities that will be available to residents of Park Square include an elevated courtyard, a double-height fitness center, a business center with work stations, a lounge, a boutique-style pet spa and dedicated storage space spanning thousands of square feet.

Park Square was designed by Perkins Eastman. Titan Real Estate Development LLC is developing the building. With work expected to take approximately 24 months, the anticipated completion of Park Square is summer 2028.

Work on this project aligns with construction on a new public school planned for Grant Park in Yonkers. This school will serve approximately 800 students from pre-K to eighth grade. It will feature a gymnasium and a library, as well as a pool that will be open to the Yonkers community on nights, weekends and summers.