Column | Small business spotlight: Marionat Bridal

In a borough known for its resilience, determination and vibrant local businesses, Marionat Bridal stands the test of time, accessorizing generations of brides for their special day.

Marionat produces handmade veils, headpieces, jewelry, gloves and bridal belts of the highest caliber with exquisite attention to detail – finished with intricate beading, polished edging and sophisticated embellishments. Located in Westchester Square, father-daughter duo Paul and Julie Levitt serve as president and vice president of the business, carrying on Paul’s father’s legacy. He opened Marionat in 1957, and Paul left his position as an accountant to join the family business in 1978.

“Marionat is a family business that continues to live on, we are very proud of our company, history and product,” Paul said. “We manufacture and distribute on a wholesale basis to bridal shops throughout the United States. We manufacture in the Bronx and overseas. Everything we do is date-driven, as we have to meet the needs of our Bridal Retailers customers’ wedding dates.”

Since opening nearly 70 years ago, Marionat has moved around New York City – and with the help of the Business Initiative Corporation of New York’s SBA 504 Program and M&T Bank, Marionat found a home in the Bronx. The Small Business Administration 504 Loan provides long-term, fixed-rate financing for purchasing real estate that promotes business growth and job creation. The Business Initiative Corporation of New York (BICNY) guided Marionat through coordinating their financing package, setting them up for success. Working in an industry with such a high influx has led the Levitts to focus on accommodating the market’s and their customers’ current needs in a timely manner.

“We have a rich history of leading trends in the bridal industry and keeping up with the ever-demanding fashion changes. Marionat has grown and adapted with domestic and overseas competition and we have learned to evolve to meet different market needs over the years.”

Marionat celebrates their ability to play such an important role in their customers’ milestones. They have adapted over the years to cater to their audiences – for example, they created their “Love Renewed” line, which focuses on using sustainable elements to create their accessories, like recycled tulle and other environmentally conscious products.

As manufacturers and wholesalers of bridal accessories, they take immense pride in their product, as well as their customer service. With 68 years behind them and many more to come, Paul shares the key to Marionat’s long-term success.

“Learning from our history, understanding future markets, treating all employees and customers with respect and love has allowed us to stand the test of time.”

This piece was originally a “BXploration” post on Instagram and ilovethebronx.com. BXploration is a new social media and blog series presented by the Bronx Economic Development Corporation and the Business Initiative Corporation of New York. Interested in being featured? Email Director of Communications and Marketing Jilleen Barrett at jbarrett@bxedc.org.