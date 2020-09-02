Cohen and Parks hold Sputyen Duyvil Playground ribbon cutting

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Elected officials and members of the Parks Department held a ribbon cutting Monday, Aug. 31 for the $1.2 million upgrades to Spuyten Duyvil Playground.

NYC Parks Bronx Borough Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa was joined by Councilman Andrew Cohen, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and Community Board 8 Parks Chair Rosemary Ginty as they unveiled the renovations.

“Despite the pandemic, we are so excited to have been able to complete this upgrade to the Spuyten Duyvil spray shower,” Rodriguez-Rosa said. “Thanks to an investment from Council Member Cohen and the DASNY, the Spuyten Duyvil community will be able to relax and cool off at the new, beautifully redesigned spray showers for many years to come.”

The project replaced the playground’s existing spray showers with new, accessible spray features and structures for all age groups. Additional playground upgrades include new pavement, new ground jets and aboveground water sprays and updated plumbing and infrastructure. New native plantings with protective fences have also been added to enhance and improve the greenery at the site.

The $1.2 million project was funded by a $600,000 allocation from Cohen and a $600,000 grant from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.