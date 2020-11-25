CLOTH hands out turkeys to Bronx and Manhattan residents ahead of Thanksgiving

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, a multi-service, community development organization continued its decade-long tradition of distributing turkeys to New Yorkers.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Community League of the Heights (CLOTH) held its 11th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, where it gave away 2,000 turkeys to Bronx and Manhattan residents.

According to the organization, this year’s food donations came from nonprofits City Harvest and Food Bank for New York City.

“This year, you need to maintain consistency for so many lives and hold true to the traditions that ground families in our society,” said Yvonne Stennett, executive director at CLOTH.

CLOTH has a 66-year history of helping New Yorkers with poverty, food, education and affordable housing.