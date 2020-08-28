City to issue permits to some outdoor youth sports leagues for fall seasons

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech

Some outdoor youth sports leagues will be allowed to return to the field beginning Tuesday, Sept. 15, Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed on Friday.

WNYC’s Brian Lehrer broke the news during his weekly ‘Ask the Mayor’ segment shortly after pressing de Blasio on school reopening details. Now, youth baseball, softball, soccer, flag football, non-contact lacrosse and cricket teams can request permits from the Parks Department to play outdoors, de Blasio said.

Breaking news on @BrianLehrer! Thanks @NYCMayor for reversing your decision and agreeing to issue fall @NYCParks permits to our great local youth sports leagues! This is a win for hundreds of thousands of NYC kids! @agounardes @bradlander @MaxRose4NY ⚽️🏈🏀⚾️🏒🥅🥍🏆 — JustinBrannan (@JustinBrannan) August 28, 2020

In order to abide by state health guidelines, all coaches, spectators, leagues and sideline players must wear masks at all times. Players are also encouraged to wear masks while playing if possible, according to City Hall. Players must maintain social distance while not in active gameplay and spectators are limited to two per player. Those watching games must immediately leave the field postgame, according to the Parks Department.

Permits will be revoked if a league accumulates three health violations, de Blasio said, and permits will be suspended for all sports if the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests exceeds 3%.