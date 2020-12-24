News

City Council candidate Pamela Johnson hosts Eastchester Heights toy drive

On Dec. 19, Council District 12 Candidate Pamela Johnson hosted a holiday toy drive in Eastchester Heights.
Photos courtesy of Young Kings and Queens Chess Club

A City Council candidate recently organized an event to spread some holiday cheer to Bronx residents.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, Council District 12 Candidate Pamela Hamilton-Johnson hosted a holiday toy drive at the Eastchester Heights Community Center at 3480 Seymour Ave.

Hamilton-Johnson was a candidate in special election for the City Council District 12 seat, along with attorney Neville Mitchell and Carl Heastie aide Kevin Riley, who was ultimately elected to office.

District 12 serves the Bronx neighborhoods of Wakefield, Olinville, Edenwald, Eastchester, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Co-op City Prior to the Dec. 22 election, Hamilton-Johnson pledged to support the District 12 community regardless of the outcome.

“No matter what the outcome of the election is, it doesn’t affect my heart. I will continue to fight and support the district like I always have,” she said.

