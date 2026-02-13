Chopped Cheese undergoes ‘culinary explosion’ as NYC chefs reinvent the classic sandwich

Born and raised New Yorkers are putting a fresh spin on a New York classic.

The chopped cheese is undergoing a “culinary explosion,” whereby the classic New York sandwich is being reinvented by a new generation of New York chefs.

That’s according to Kelvin Murphy, a self-proclaimed “bodega baby” whose grandfather, mother, and father worked in and owned bodegas in Queens.

“When I was working at my dad’s bodega, the chopped cheese wasn’t a thing,”Murphy said.

“I think I really started hearing about the chopped cheese and it being sold out of the bodegas probably the last maybe 15 years, and they’ve really blown up in the last five.”

The sandwiches are typically made of ground beef, American cheese, peppers and onions, chopped together on the grill and topped with tomatoes, lettuce, ketchup and mayonnaise spread on a hero or a roll.

But new restaurants, Murphy told the Bronx Times, are having fun with those base ingredients. They’re also rethinking the sandwich’s presentation and service, with their establishments ranging from gourmet pop-ups to food trucks.

These are the best places to experience the revamped Chopped Cheese.

Bodega City

Bodega City Truck: Check @bodega.truck for updated locations.

Brooklyn Restaurant: 139 Havemeyer St.

Bodega City’s menu is made up entirely of variations on the chopped cheese, served on either a roll, hero, or over a bed of french fries. Chopped cheese sandwich variations vary from the “Good Mawning,” a mash-up between a chopped cheese and a bacon egg and cheese, and “Down the Block,” a chopped cheese topped with bacon, onion rings, and barbecue sauce.

The restaurant’s signature dish is “El Dominicano,” a chopped cheese served with an extra layer of fried cheese and salami. The cheese is a mozzarella-adjacent Dominican cheese, which gets firm and chewy when fried, retaining its structural integrity. The salami, meanwhile, is cut thick, loaded with salty flavor.

Together the Dominicano is an extra-hearty variation on the chopped cheese, perfect for the customer looking for a delicious option that will stick to their bones. It’s also the most affordable chopped cheese we covered, nearly meeting bodega prices at just $13.

Nishaan

Manhattan Restaurant: 160 1st. Ave

Nishaan’s Chapli Kabob Chopped Cheese is a perfect fusion between warm, aromatic Pakistani flavors and a comforting American classic. The sandwich is served with flavorful (and halal) beef kabob patties, complimented beautifully by peppers, onions, a mix of pepper jack and American cheese and a combination of lime cilantro sauce and tamarind chutney that drips out of every delicious, messy bite.

The restaurant serves variations of the sandwich made with vegan Impossible beef, chicken, or, on occasion, lamb. For spice lovers, we recommend the addition of the chili pickle mayo — a slightly spicy, deliciously acidic addition that helps all the other bold flavors shine.

Shmackwich

Pop-up: Check @shmackwich on Instagram for updated locations.

For those with a more elevated palette, Shmackwich’s wagyu chopped cheese is sure to impress. The high-quality beef is met with locally-sourced fluffy white bread buns, premium produce, and house-made tomato, rosemary, and garlic aioli.

At some pop-ups, the sandwich’s richness is balanced with a squirt of Mike’s hot honey. The combination transforms the bodega classic into a fine-dining experience, made available at restaurants with which Schmackwich’s three chefs partner.

Though the sandwiches come with a steep price tag, costing $25, that’s because they’re made with the most premium ingredients the chefs can find, typically sourced the same day for maximum quality.