Chippewa Democratic Club celebrates 126th year

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Chippewa Democratic Club celebrated its 126th year at the Villa Barone Manor on June 27.

The event highlighted four honorees and presented a video of the club’s history. Honorees included Ljubo Kocovic, owner of Ljubo Pizza in Westchester Square; Christine Culpepper DeRuiz, an influential member of Laborers Local 79 since 1999; Maybelle Perry, an active member of the Chippewa Democratic club for over 50 years; and Greta Ratjen, principal of P.S. 71.

The club also celebrated the citizenship of club member Tefta Bejko, who was born in Albania in 1970.

President Edward Koester and Vice President Thomas Messina thanked Bujar Alimani for his video of the history of the Chippewa Democratic Club.