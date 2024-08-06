News

Chippewa Democratic Club celebrates 126th year

By Posted on
Pictured (L-R) Malcom Gray, 80th District State Committeeman; John Doyle, 82nd Part B Male District Leader; honoree Christine Culpepper; 82nd Part B Female District Leader Rebecca Nieves; Assemblyman Michael Benedetto; Edward Koester, club president; honoree Maybelle Perry; honoree Greta Ratjen; dinner chairman Thomas Messina; and honoree Ljubo Kocovic.
Pictured (L-R) Malcom Gray, 80th District State Committeeman; John Doyle, 82nd Part B Male District Leader; honoree Christine Culpepper; 82nd Part B Female District Leader Rebecca Nieves; Assemblyman Michael Benedetto; Edward Koester, club president; honoree Maybelle Perry; honoree Greta Ratjen; dinner chairman Thomas Messina; and honoree Ljubo Kocovic.
Photo Chippewa Democratic Club

The Chippewa Democratic Club celebrated its 126th year at the Villa Barone Manor on June 27.

The event highlighted four honorees and presented a video of the club’s history. Honorees included Ljubo Kocovic, owner of Ljubo Pizza in Westchester Square; Christine Culpepper DeRuiz, an influential member of Laborers Local 79 since 1999; Maybelle Perry, an active member of the Chippewa Democratic club for over 50 years; and Greta Ratjen, principal of P.S. 71.

The club also celebrated the citizenship of club member Tefta Bejko, who was born in Albania in 1970.

President Edward Koester and Vice President Thomas Messina thanked Bujar Alimani for his video of the history of the Chippewa Democratic Club.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC