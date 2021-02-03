CB 12 Land Use Committee rejects storage facility proposal

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After tabling discussions on a proposed storage facility in December, developers returned to Community Board 12 last month where the Land Use Committee rejected their plans.

The Moore Consultancy Corporation had originally proposed to build an as of right banquet hall and a storage facility at 3536 Pear Tree Ave. in Eastchester that would require special zoning permit with the NYC Department of Planning because the property is zoned for manufacturing.

But, the board vehemently was opposed to a banquet hall, so in January the developer offered the storage with two alternative designs, one with professional offices and another with light industrial space. Neither was liked by the committee.

Dino Tomasetti, managing partner of Storage Fox, the company that had hoped to construct the storage facility, thought it would help the neighborhood.

“We are providing something that will create jobs for the community and also allow us to create a storage facility,” he said.

In fact, this was the last day the board could approve the plan as the ULURP expired Jan. 25.

Board member John Isaacs noted there are many storage facilities near Home Depot on Gun Hill Road and this would oversaturate the area

“We don’t need more storage facilities over there,” he explained. “We need to figure out what we can use on that site without storage.”