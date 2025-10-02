Cardinal Spellman HS marks start of new academic year with Mass of the Holy Spirit

More than 1,300 Cardinal Spellman High School students celebrated the start of the 2025-26 academic year by taking part in the annual Mass of the Holy Spirit in the gymnasium of the school, located at 1 Cardinal Spellman Place.

The students were joined by the school’s administration, faculty and staff at this Mass, which was led by Director of Spiritual Activities Father Peter Pilsner, who was assisted by Deacon John Maulucci.

Once the Mass concluded, Student Government Moderator Iris Nepomuceno gave the oath of office to new Student Body President Dana Shand and Vice President Lucas Sabater. Shand and Sabater then briefly spoke to the students, encouraging them to excel academically and to display their Spellman school spirit throughout the year.

As the Student Body President and Vice President, Shand and Sabater will be responsible for collaborating with the Executive Committee of the Student Government to organize and coordinate various school-wide events and activities that are popular with students. This includes the annual Pep Rally and Spirit Week, both of which took place in September.

Other planned events include the Give a Gift at Christmas time for children in the community, the junior year boat ride and school dances.