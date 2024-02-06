Hochul honors Cardinal Hayes football team for Catholic League championship

The Cardinal Hayes takes a team photo in Albany on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

The Cardinal Hayes football team in the Bronx became the first team from NYC to win the NYS AAA Catholic Football League Champions in early December and on Tuesday, Jan. 30, Gov. Kathy Hochul honored the team in Albany.

Michael Carey, president of Cardinal Hayes, presented Hochul with a team jacket at the celebration.

Cardinal Hayes was the first New York City school to win the prestigious AAA state title in the Catholic League, which they received after a victory against St. Francis High School in late December 2023.

