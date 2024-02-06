Concourse Village

Hochul honors Cardinal Hayes football team for Catholic League championship

The Cardinal Hayes takes a team photo in Albany on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
The Cardinal Hayes takes a team photo in Albany on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.
Photo courtesy Ken Frydman

The Cardinal Hayes football team in the Bronx became the first team from NYC to win the NYS AAA Catholic Football League Champions in early December and on Tuesday, Jan. 30, Gov. Kathy Hochul honored the team in Albany.

Michael Carey, president of Cardinal Hayes, presented Hochul with a team jacket at the celebration.

Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to the Cardinal Hayes football in Albany on Jan. 30, 2024.
Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to the Cardinal Hayes football in Albany on Jan. 30, 2024. Photo courtesy Ken Frydman

Cardinal Hayes was the first New York City school to win the prestigious AAA state title in the Catholic League, which they received after a victory against St. Francis High School in late December 2023.

