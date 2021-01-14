Camber celebrates topping off of supportive housing development in West Farms

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Camber Property Group (CPG) and Westhab announced today the topping off of 913 East Tremont Avenue, a 100 percent affordable development in West Farms.

The building includes 119 units, with 60 percent reserved for formerly homeless residents requiring supportive services and the balance for low income individuals and families. It also includes 6,500 square feet of commercial space.

“This development is transforming an underutilized lot in the West Farms neighborhood into best-in-class affordable housing, and we are thrilled to reach this milestone as we prepare to welcome more than 100 families to their new homes,” said Rick Gropper, principal at Camber Property Group. “Our city has a critical need for affordable housing, including supportive units for the formerly homeless, and we will continue our work to fill that need across the five boroughs.”

913 East Tremont Avenue will feature a garden entrance alongside outdoor recreational space, a 1,300-square foot community room, as well as dedicated space for the provision of supportive services by Westhab, a nonprofit organization that provides a wide range of housing opportunities and social services.

“913 East Tremont is another example of Camber Property Group’s long-term commitment to ensuring Bronxites have quality, affordable housing,” said Councilman Rafael Salamanca. “With the official topping out of the building, the reality of 119 units of affordable housing, including a majority of units at the deepest affordability, is something the West Farms community is eagerly anticipating. I thank Camber and Westhab for their partnership on this project, and look forward to the building’s completion in the months ahead.”