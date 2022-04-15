BT Weekender (Holiday Edition): Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Oval Park Easter Egg Spring Event

April 16: Guerinos Against Graffitti and Crusaders for Children’s Rights invites you to join us for an egg hunt, sack races, arts and crafts, magic shows and a special visit from Justy the Bunny. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Williamsbridge Oval Park, 3225 Reservoir Oval East.

Pictures with Easter Bunny and Mommy Spa Day

April 16: “Spring Spa Fling” pop-up will be hosted at Brava Cafe featuring a spa day for moms while kids are entertained with brunch and pictures.

The pop-up gift items will include clothing, accessories, beauty products and services. Admission is free, and attendees will enjoy brunch, drinks, photo oops with the Easter Bunny and a live music. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1410 Unionport Road.

Potential gift items will include demo sampling, hand treatments, art, cosmetics, skincare, candles, soaps, home décor, jewelry, clothing and more.

Save Our Streets Easter Party

April 16: The cure violence nonprofit Save Our Streets (SOS) will hold an Easter Egg party with music and food at Youth Village Park, East 167th Street and Boston Road from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope at NYBG

April 16: The dazzling floral creations of Jeff Leatham, famed artistic director of the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and floral designer to the stars, return for The Orchid Show’s 19th year. Leatham’s bold and colorful vision will unfold through captivating installations and designs, transforming the historic Enid A. Haupt Conservatory into a different color experience and visual effect, like the turn of a kaleidoscope.

Orchid towers of orange, yellow, and green, undulating fields of white, and overhead plumes of purple, together with artistic embellishments and a kaleidoscopic tunnel of lights, will enthrall visitors.

Originally debuted in 2020, The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope was on track to be New York Botnanical Garden’s most popular Orchid Show yet. Don’t miss this horticultural spectacle featuring thousands of dramatically displayed orchids in every shape and size.

This will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the New York Botanical Gardens in the Bronx.

For tickets, click here.

Community Easter Egg Hunt at Woods Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church

April 17: The local community surrounding the Bronx’s Woods Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church has been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19. Devastatingly, our zip code’s death rates are nearly twice as high as NYC, and one out of 125 community members have died from the virus. One out of every three of our neighbors have been diagnosed at least once with COVID.

We are coming together as a community for a healing celebration of life and our children. We will have an Easter egg hunt, food and games for families. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Woods Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church (Bro. B. Gregory Moore, Minister-in-Charge), 3122 Edson Ave. (between Burke & Hammersley), on the Church lawn.