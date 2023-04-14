BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, April 15

NYRR Open Run: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Park

Join the New York Road Runners (NYRR) on one of their free, weekly 5k runs through the rolling hills of St. Mary’s Park. These runs are community-led and open to runners and walkers of all abilities and experience levels. Interested participants can register and find further information here.

Exploring the Seaside Village of City Island: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at City Island Nautical Museum

Explore one of the Bronx’s most unique communities this weekend, and uncover the hidden gems of City Island. Join the New York Adventure Club on a special access tour through City Island attractions, including downtown City Island, the Nautical Museum and the island’s historic private waterfront properties. Purchase a ticket and reserve your spot here.

Disco Fever: 8 p.m. at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

Transport back in time to the golden era of disco with Disco Fever. Join disco stars The Trammps, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, France Joli, Lime, Musique, Rochelle Fleming “The Voice of First Choice,” Carol Douglas and The Intruders at the Lehman Center for an unforgettable evening of nostalgia and tunes. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Sunday, April 16

Planting Day at Soundview Butterfly Meditation Garden: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Butterfly Meditation Garden

Join the Teddy Bear Project environmental group, and maintain and expand the beautiful pollinator plots in the Butterfly Meditation Garden. Interested participants can find free tickets and further information here.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: 1:35 p.m. at Yankee Stadium

Root, root, root for the home team at the Yankees game this Sunday. Bring friends or the whole family, and take part in America’s favorite pastime. Purchase tickets here, and be sure to check out the available discounts.

