Things to Do

BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

By
0
comments
Posted on
The Yankees will play the Minnesota Twins this Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees will play the Minnesota Twins this Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Photo Camille Botello

Saturday, April 15

NYRR Open Run: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Park

Join the New York Road Runners (NYRR) on one of their free, weekly 5k runs through the rolling hills of St. Mary’s Park. These runs are community-led and open to runners and walkers of all abilities and experience levels. Interested participants can register and find further information here.

Exploring the Seaside Village of City Island: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at City Island Nautical Museum

Explore one of the Bronx’s most unique communities this weekend, and uncover the hidden gems of City Island. Join the New York Adventure Club on a special access tour through City Island attractions, including downtown City Island, the Nautical Museum and the island’s historic private waterfront properties. Purchase a ticket and reserve your spot here.

Disco Fever: 8 p.m. at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

Transport back in time to the golden era of disco with Disco Fever. Join disco stars The Trammps, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, France Joli, Lime, Musique, Rochelle Fleming “The Voice of First Choice,” Carol Douglas and The Intruders at the Lehman Center for an unforgettable evening of nostalgia and tunes. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Sunday, April 16

Planting Day at Soundview Butterfly Meditation Garden: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Butterfly Meditation Garden

Join the Teddy Bear Project environmental group, and maintain and expand the beautiful pollinator plots in the Butterfly Meditation Garden. Interested participants can find free tickets and further information here.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: 1:35 p.m. at Yankee Stadium

Root, root, root for the home team at the Yankees game this Sunday. Bring friends or the whole family, and take part in America’s favorite pastime. Purchase tickets here, and be sure to check out the available discounts.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

See more Bronx events Post an event

About the Author

Megan LaCreta

Megan LaCreta is an editorial intern for the Bronx Times. A senior at Manhattan College, Megan previously served as the Arts & Entertainment editor at the Manhattan College Quadrangle, and is currently the Lifestyle & Opinion editor for the college’s Lotus Magazine. When she’s not writing, Megan can be found baking or making art.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC