BronxNet and League of Women Voters to present broadcasting community conversation on Constitution

BronxNet and the League of Women Voters of the City of New York are partnering to present a recorded broadcast of a community conversation related to the Constitution on Friday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 14, at 10:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Titled “We the People Vote Louder: What the Constitution Means to Me,” the community conversation will air on BronxNet channels 67 and 951 on Optimum and 2133 on Fios. It will also be streaming on BronxNet.tv.

The community conversation will be hosted by Attorney and Law Professor Ally Coll and Heidi Schreck, an actress/playwright and dramatist of the Broadway play “What the Constitution Means to Me.” Coll and Schreck will provide a wealth of information and knowledge on the Constitution, including voting rights and key amendments. The studio audience, which consists mainly of high school and college students, will also be taking part in the interactive conversation by sharing their own perspectives.

“As we commemorate 250 years of American Democracy this coming year, BronxNet builds on our partnership with the League of Women Voters of the City of NY to help keep you informed and engaged with debates, voter literacy programs and great discussions like ‘We the People, Vote Louder: What the Constitution Means to Me,’” BronxNet Executive Director Michael Max Knobbe said.

This conversation on the Constitution will be airing ahead of Constitution Day, which takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 17. Additionally, on Saturday, Sept. 20, the League of Women Voters of the City of New York will be handing out 10,000 free, pocket-sized Constitutions across all of New York City.

“The League of Women Voters of NYC is proud to partner with BronxNet to host an important and meaningful conversation about the Constitution,” League of Women Voters of the City of New York Co-President Kai Rosenthal said. “This is the League’s fifth year celebrating Constitution Day, where we hand out 10,000 free, pocket-sized Constitutions in all five boroughs, which will happen on Saturday, Sept. 20. We are delighted to present this conversation as part of our Constitution Day activities.”