BronxNet and BxArts Factory collaborate on new ArtTime TV series

Fans of BronxNet programming will soon be able to delve deeper into the world of art.

The network announced its collaboration with BxArts Factory on a new series called ArtTime, which will let viewers get instruction and insight into the works of local artists. According to BronxNet, ArtTime will let audiences “learn, participate or just enjoy the intrigue.”

“We provide multimedia platforms for Bronx artists and creatives via BronxNet TV. Bronx Arts Factory artists are making it possible for Bronxites and people around the world to be nourished and inspired through ArtTime interactive arts programming on BronxNet,” said BronxNet Executive Director Michael Max Knobbe.

In the series’ first episode, artist and host Sajata-E will teach viewers to make a handmade loom that they can use to knit scarves and other woven items.

Audiences can catch ArtNet on BronxNet channels, 67 on Optimum and 2133 for Fios and also at www.bronxnet.tv on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. Subsequent episodes will broadcast on Oct. 17 and Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. and will continue to highlight talented Bronx artists.

“Through the stillness of the initial period of lockdown during the pandemic, we were able to reconnect with several of our previous ideas around building out a virtual presence for BxArts Factory,” said a BxArts Factory spokesperson. “Now, with the help of BronxNet, we’re finally ready with our first round of content. This initial series centers on creating a visual archive of Bronx artists and features small glimpses of their work through interactive projects that the public can do at home. We are very proud of this series, and it is only a start for this great partnership between BronxNet and BxArts Factory.”

For more information visit www.bronxnet.org.