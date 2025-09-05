Bronxites say goodbye to Zona De Cuba after six years to make way for Hostos expansion

Mayor Eric Adams dropped in on the closing night of rooftop lounge, Zona De Cuba Thursday to celebrate its six-year-run.

More than 100 people flocked to the rooftop lounge Zona De Cuba on top of the historic Bronx Post Office building Thursday evening for one last night of music, food and dancing before the restaurant closed its doors for good after more than six years in operation.

The huge space was packed with friends, family, loyal patrons and a rush of former employees that came out to celebrate years of fond memories. Even NYC Mayor Adams, who is a big fan of the restaurant and a personal friend of owner Fernando Mateo, came out to say his goodbyes.

“ I love you, brother,” Adams said to Mateo. “I love what you have done in this beautiful place that you’ve built. No one thought it could be done. They said this post office would only be laying dormant — look at this beautiful space.”

For six years, Zona De Cuba has sat atop the post office as an oasis. To find it, a person had to enter the looming, vast and eerily empty historic building below. But once the elevator doors to the rooftop opened, guests were immersed in a luxurious, tropical scene, filled with softly glowing neon, palm trees and pink flowers hanging from the ceiling.

Evening showers prevented the celebration from spilling out onto the terrace for most of the night, but every table in the dining room and lounge was full and the semi-circular bar top was standing-room only. People danced in the free spaces between sections of the restaurant, the foyer and what serves as a small dance floor in front of the bandstand.

Once the kitchen sold through all of the food, Mateo took to the stage to say some final words and gush over his employees, business partners, family and guests, which he said were all responsible for the restaurant’s success.

“ There are so many of you I just can thank every single day,” Mateo said. “All the faces that I know — I don’t remember everyone’s name, but guys from my heart, thank you so much.”

The night was emotional for some, who had called Zona De Cuba their “second home” for years. Rose Contreras, a former bartender who worked with Zona De Cuba for 5 years, was overwhelmed by the positive memories and friends she had made at the restaurant.

“Working here was a very beautiful experience,” Contreras said. “It was unforgettable.”

She remembered how the close knit staff became like family, supporting each other through big life events.

“The whole staff threw a baby shower for me,” she said.

It’s where she met and developed a friendship with Ashley Arenas, a former host who was with the company for over three years. The two came back Thursday to reunite with their friends and former coworkers and raise a glass to the establishment where they said they didn’t just make a paycheck— they learned and grew together and above all, felt valued.

“They made sure to show a lot of appreciation for the staff,” Arenas said. “Celebrating our birthdays was an especially big deal.”

The space is closing ahead of extensive renovations to the historic landmark, which Mayor Adams announced on Tuesday will transform the majority of the building that has sat empty for over a decade into a life sciences facility for nearby Hostos Community College.

A staff member told the Bronx Times that Zona De Cuba’s departure was a preemptive and voluntary step to make way for Hostos’ expansion. The project was widely hailed as a boon for the community, but will come at the expense of one of the few nightlife and event spaces in the area.

Adams told the Bronx Times that he appreciated Mateo and Zona De Cuba for “holding it down” in the neighborhood and said that he was excited for what a state-of-the-art facility for Hostos would mean.

“ This restaurant really stabilized and helped this community, but there’s so much space that’s left open,” Adams said. “So now to think it’s going to be converted into a place for Hostos Community College life sciences— it is going to become an anchor for this community.”

Still, the mayor said that Zona De Cuba’s impact over the years was undeniable.

“ People see this as just a, a restaurant, but it’s more than that,” he said. “It hires hundreds of employees; it’s a place where people can have quality socialization with their families— weddings. I’ve seen so many events here and it’s just played such a major role.”

Many of the restaurant’s employees have been with Zona De Cuba from day one. The Danny Rojo Band, which kept the vibes upbeat and the guests dancing Thursday night, served as the house band for Zona De Cuba’s entire six year run.

“We feel a little bit sad because we’ve played here a long time,” Danny Rojo, the band’s lead vocalist and guitar player said. “We’ve played a lot of parties and seen a lot of beautiful nights.”

But owner Mateo has hinted that leaving the location may not be the end of his hospitality service, but it sounded like it might be the end of the Zona De Cuba brand.

“ Stay tuned because better things will come,” Mateo said to the crowd. “Better things will come. If you love Zona De Cuba, what’s coming is gonna be even greater, so stay tuned.”

But Mateo and others remained tight-lipped about the details, declining to elaborate on whether the restaurant would seek a new location. For now, Bronxites hoping to catch a Caribbean escape high above the streets of the boogiedown can find refuge at Rosa’s at Park in the Windgate by Wyndham hotel.