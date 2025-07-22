From bullied Bronx teen to yo-yo star: how Richard Pigkaso found his joy

Richard Pigkaso has made a name for himself and yo-yoing online.

Never did Richard Pigkaso think that a toy from Toys “R” Us would change his life. But after years of being bullied in high school, picking up a yo-yo gave him something he had not felt in a long time: peace and joy.

“I remember going to a Toys R Us on Buckner Boulevard, buying like an orange yo-yo, and just constantly playing with it, throwing it up and down…And it just made me real happy to just have this comfort, despite what was going on…it was my escape from the world and it continues to be my escape from the world today,” said Pigkaso.

Pigkaso is still spinning, and what started as a way to cope has now become his livelihood, taking him from parks to international competitions.

Bronx native “Richie Loves Yo-Yos” has been yo-yoing for more than two decades. With over 12,000 followers on Instagram and more than 22,000 on Tiktok, he has built his audience by showing off tricks, sharing moments from competitions, and highlighting other professional yo-yoers that love the craft as much as he does.

Pigkaso entered his first yo-yo competition in 2007, feeling intimidated by the crowd of skilled players from around the world.

“I actually first competed in 2007 at the New York State yo-yo contest. This was the first contest I’ve ever been to in my life. And I thought I was trash, because all these players from around the world came from like Australia, China, like all parts of Europe and Asia,” Pigkaso said.

Regardless of his doubts, Pigkaso ended up winning third place in that competition and still holds on to that title today, motivating him to continue to perfect the sport.

A passion for performing

Pigkaso is not only known for his yo-yo skills — he has also made his mark on the Bronx hip-hop music scene. Over the years, he has released a trilogy of albums called Lusus Naturae, which explores his journey growing up in the Bronx and feeling like an outsider.

His latest release, Lusus Naturae 3: You’re Beautiful Gorgeous, is the final installment in the series and marks the end of his music career.

Now, Pigkaso blends both of his loves, rapping and yo-yoing, into an all-out performance that he brings to competitions.

“I initially thought, as soon as I became a rapper, I wanted to be totally out of the box,” he said. “I wanted to be able to incorporate an artistic performance with my raps. So that way you’re getting a show within a show.”

Before a competition, Pigkaso says he usually starts practicing two weeks out, putting in four to five hours a day.

For inspiration, he studies other players and receives advice from the yo-yo community. From there, he builds his routine around music to create a full performance — all for a three-minute freestyle on stage.

Pigkaso’s love for yo-yoeing runs deeper than performing. Pigkaso has collected over 3500 yo-yos in his life from all over the world. Whether he traded it with another player or won a bidding war on eBay, each yo-yo carries a memory.

He says that many are rare or vintage, including models from the ‘90s that are no longer in production.

While he has since downsized his collection to around 150, he still sees collecting as a way to connect with others who share the same passion.

“Collecting is a way of communicating with other players just like yourself,” Pigkaso told amNewYork.

Since yo-yoing provides him so much joy, Pigkaso hopes to pass that joy along to others. Like teaching kids simple tricks like “walk the dog” or “The DNA”, his goal is always to make people smile.

“My mission is to bring happiness with the joy of a fun skill,” he said. I want to be able to impact every person around the world with my God given skills.”

Keeping yo-yoing alive online

Pigkaso is determined to keep the legacy of yo-yoing alive, and he sees social media as a powerful tool to do that.

Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter allow players to share their tricks with the world — sometimes racking up millions of views.

While some think yo-yos faded with the ‘90s, Pigkaso says the community is stronger than ever.

“It hasn’t reached that pinnacle when the 90s, everybody had it…but this current generation is now bringing it back, and I’m very proud of everybody in this community.”

Pigkaso is even helping lead the next wave of yo-yo talent. In August, he will be heading to Prague for the World Yo-Yo Contest, handling social media coverage and cheering on his favorites. He will also be hosting the New York State Yo-Yo Contest on Oct. 4 at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, where players from all across the region will compete.

Pigkaso has come a long way from where he began.

“I was one of those kids that got bullied a lot, like chased down the hallway, jumped in the middle of class.”

The fact that Pigkaso now travels the world for yo-yo competitions is proof that bullies will never come on top — he turned his struggle into something that helped him become a more confident and creative person.

And he wants everyone to know that you do not have to be the best — just bring your all and be brave enough to start.

“Everyone’s talented in their own unique way,” he said. “All you have to do is harness that little bit of talent and bring it to the world.”

You can follow Pigkaso online @richielovesyoyos on Instagram and TikTok.