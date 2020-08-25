Bronx Tourism Council launches Go Bronx podcast

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

You can now hear stories and anecdotes which make the Bronx one of America’s most unique cultural areas as the Bronx Tourism Council is launching its first ever podcast this Wednesday.

Called “Go Bronx Podcast,” it’s hosted by the BTC’s executive director Olga Luz Tirado and Bronx born historian Angel Hernández.

Together for fifteen to thirty minutes, they will be covering a wide range of historic topics and conduct interviews with cultural leaders and notables in the borough.

“In an era where taking in-person tours is not recommended, I’m excited to be able to provide an innovative audio experience for people interested in learning more about this great borough. Each episode will include compelling content in an entertaining format,” Tirado said.

The first four episodes will include: the history of Swedish-born Jonas Bronck, for whom the Bronx is named, founding father and author of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution Gouverneur Morris, who is also the namesake for sections of the Bronx, as well as early 20th century mobster Dutch Schultz; and the inventor of “detective fiction” Edgar Allan Poe.

Following episodes will be covering interviews with other historians, experts, and everyday people.

The Go Bronx Podcast can be heard on multiple platforms such as Podbean, Stitcher, Spotify, soon Apple and will air each Wednesday.

“As someone who is a student of history, this is a modernly unique way to learn fun historical facts about our great borough,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. “I want to thank Olga Luz Tirado and Angel Hernández for their hard work in putting together the ‘Go Bronx Podcast.”

More on upcoming episodes can be found on GoBronxPod.com or @GoBxPod on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.