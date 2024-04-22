Sunday stabbing in the Bronx leaves one dead

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are searching for the killer who fatally stabbed a man on Sunday.

According to police sources, 27-year-old Keven Ramirez, of Mount Eden in the Bronx, suffered a stab wound to the chest and was dropped off by a friend at BronxCare Health System Hospital at around 12:55 a.m. on April 21.

Hospital staff called police after listing Ramirez in grave condition from the deep wound. Doctors worked to save his life, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries later on Sunday.

Through a preliminary investigation, police determined that Ramirez had been attacked at an apartment building at 1459 Wythe Place in Mount Eden, within the 44th Precinct‘s confines.

At that location, police reported, the victim became embroiled in an argument with an unidentified suspect, which led to the deadly stabbing.

Police sources said detectives they have conducted a video canvas of the area and obtained footage of those involved, and are currently investigating what led up to the attack.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

This story was originally published by affiliate AMNewYorkMetro.

