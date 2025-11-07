Community Celebration

Photos: Retailer Bronx Native holds community celebration in honor of eighth anniversary

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
bronx native
Bronx Native held a special block party to celebrate its eighth anniversary.
Photo credit: Pressed Productions

The Bronx Native clothing store held a special community celebration in honor of eight years of serving the community on Saturday, Oct. 4, at Lincoln Avenue.

Bronx Native, located at 127 Lincoln Ave., held a special community celebration featuring entertainment, games, resources and more for the attendees. Photo credit: Pressed Productions

There were several local vendors, food, art, live performances and more at this special event, known as “Bronx Native Day.”

One of the many vendor booths. Photo credit: Pressed Productions
New York Junior Tennis and Learning had a table set up. Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Verizon had a table. Photo credit: Pressed Productions
The New York City Department of Youth and Community Development had resources available at their table. Photo credit: Pressed Productions
There was a table for Brilla Schools. Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
The Boogiedown Beader table. Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions

In addition to celebrating just how far Bronx Native has come since it first opened in 2017 at 127 Lincoln Ave., this event also recognized the diverse population of individuals who comprise the borough of the Bronx.

Bronx Native Day attendees watch one of the musical performances. Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions

Over the years, Bronx Native has collaborated with multiple individuals and local organizations to put on open mics, health and youth events and more.

Hats from Bronx Native. Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions
The Bronx Native store. Photo credit: Pressed Productions
Photo credit: Pressed Productions

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC