Photos: Retailer Bronx Native holds community celebration in honor of eighth anniversary

The Bronx Native clothing store held a special community celebration in honor of eight years of serving the community on Saturday, Oct. 4, at Lincoln Avenue.

There were several local vendors, food, art, live performances and more at this special event, known as “Bronx Native Day.”

In addition to celebrating just how far Bronx Native has come since it first opened in 2017 at 127 Lincoln Ave., this event also recognized the diverse population of individuals who comprise the borough of the Bronx.

Over the years, Bronx Native has collaborated with multiple individuals and local organizations to put on open mics, health and youth events and more.